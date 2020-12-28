COVID-19 updates: Texas sets new record for hospitalizations

Texas set a new record for hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, with 11,351 patients. The previous high of 10,893 was set back on July 22.

Twelve of the 22 regions in Texas now have capacity restrictions for businesses due to high hospitalization numbers. Texas as a whole has been over 15% for seven days in a row.

The DFW Hospital Council, which reports data a day earlier than the state, is reporting a record low in available ICU beds throughout Trauma Service Area E, which covers North Texas. The state is reporting 84 available ICU beds; the DFW Hospital Council is reporting just 56 available ICU beds for the entire region.

The DFW Hospital Council is sharing a strong warning today.



Their data is a day ahead of state reports and says we're down to just 56 available ICU beds (lowest yet) for the North Texas region, which serves 8 million people.

Arlington Fire Department to start vaccinating firefighters this week

The Arlington Fire Department will start vaccinating firefighters, emergency medical service providers and other select front-line healthcare workers from across east Tarrant County this week using an allotment of 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines received by the city. Check here for more details.

Dallas County reports 15 deaths, more than 1,200 cases of coronavirus Monday

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,243 total new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths from coronavirus Monday, according to a news release from the county.

Monday's new case count includes 1,142 confirmed cases and 101 probable cases. There is now a cumulative total of 167,900 confirmed cases and 20,223 cases and 1,580 deaths from coronavirus in the county.

Monday's 15 deaths include people from their 40s to their 80s, and all but one had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Tarrant County reports 5,991 new cases and 18 deaths

Tarrant County reported 5,991 new cases of coronavirus Monday, which were cases from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27.

For the second day in a row, 18 deaths, placing the county at 144,001 total cumulative cases and 1,425 deaths from coronavirus since tracking began in March.