COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 37 deaths, 1,426 new cases

Tarrant County is reporting 37 additional deaths and 1,426 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Statewide, there have been 2,106,729 confirmed cases.

The state is reporting 18,951 new cases and 331 new deaths.

Tarrant County has a total bed occupancy rate of 87% and 92% of the adult ICU is occupied, according to the county. Ventilator usage is at 40%.

There have been 222,111 cases and 2,277 deaths in Tarrant County since tracking began in March 2020.

Thirteen of those who died had no underlying health conditions and 23 did, county officials said.

The deaths include:

A woman from Benbrook who was more than 90 years old

A Westworth Village woman who was more than 90 years old

A man and a woman from Fort Worth who were more than 90 years old

A man from Hurst who was more than 90 years old

A woman from Bedford who was more than 90 years old

Three women and a man from Fort Worth in their 80s

A man from Keller in his 80s

A woman from Mansfield in her 80s

A woman from Southlake in her 80s

A woman from North Richland Hills in her 80s

A man from Hurst in his 80s

A man and a woman from Arlington in their 80s

A man from Euless in his 70s

A man from Benbrook in his 70s

Five men from Fort Worth in their 70s

A man from Bedford in his 70s

A woman from Arlington in her 70s

A woman from Fort Worth in her 60s

A woman from Forest Hill in her 60s

A man from Arlington in his 60s

A man from Crowley in his 60s

Two men from Arlington in their 50s

A woman and two men from Fort Worth in their 50s

Two women from Fort Worth in their 40s

On Tuesday, Collin County reported 496 new cases.

There have been 63,484 cases in the county and 589 deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

Denton County

Denton County reported 589 new cases Tuesday.

The county has 81 occupied ICU beds and four available ICU beds -- a 95.4% occupancy rate, according to the county's dashboard.

For the total hospitalized patients, there are 638 beds occupied and 251 available beds. Ventilators are 25.8% in use.

There have been 39,307 recoveries in the county.