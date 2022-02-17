COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County hospitalizations drop to 506

COVID-19 patients currently make up 11% of the total hospital bed capacity.

TEXAS, USA — Tarrant County Public Health reported Thursday there are currently 506 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 530 hospitalizations the previous day.

This is the fifth straight day hospitalizations have remained below 600.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 11% of the total hospital bed capacity, according to data.

Health officials also announced there were 27 new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from a Fort Worth man in his 50s to a Keller woman in her 90s.

There were 1,434 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. There have been 554,348 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, there have been 3,255,696 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

125 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 125 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Thursday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 145 cases reported Wednesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 293, state data shows.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 266 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

COVID-19 patients make up 10% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

Denton County hospitalizations drop below 100

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 88 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 101 on Wednesday.

This is the first time it has been below 100 since there were 95 hospitalizations on Dec. 28, 2021.

There are currently five ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

As of Monday, there have been 208,920 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 200,142 who have received their second dose and 1,140 who have received their third dose.

State health officials report 6,470 hospitalizations

On Thursday, state health officials reported there are currently 6,470 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 6,914 the previous day.

This is the first time hospitalizations in the state have been this low since there were 6,349 hospitalizations on Dec. 31, 2021.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 8,685 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 10,000 new cases for 7th consecutive day

State health officials reported 5,950 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were 4,588 on Wednesday.

This is now the seventh straight day officials have reported fewer than 10,000 new cases.

The state's current 14-day average is 9,759 cases. This is the first time the average has been below 10,000 since it was 9,829 from Dec. 17-30.

Texas health officials report 245 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 245 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Thursday, state health officials said.

The record-high single-day report for these Texas facilities happened on Dec. 29, 2020, when officials added 2,859 new cases. They added 1,974 the day before, as well.

This is now the 14th day in a row the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases.

The monthly average in January 2022 was 708 cases, which is a new record. The previous highest monthly average happened in December 2020, when Texas long-term care facilities were averaging 614 cases a day.

Texas health officials report 45 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 45 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Thursday, state health officials said.

The record-high single-day report for these Texas facilities happened on Dec. 29, 2020 when officials added 2,859 new cases. They added 1,974 the day before, as well.

This is now the seventh reported day in a row the state has added fewer than 100 new daily cases.