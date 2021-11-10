State COVID-19 hospitalizations hit lowest mark since late July

State hospitalizations have currently declined every day for 34 consecutive days.

TEXAS, USA — On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 6,211 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 6,462 the previous day.

State hospitalizations have currently declined every day for 34 consecutive days. The last time the state's statistic was this low was when there were 5,846 hospitalizations on July 29.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 7,814 hospitalizations.

Tarrant County health officials report 608 hospitalizations

Tarrant County Public Health reported there are currently 608 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's up from 604 the previous day.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 13% of the total hospital bed capacity.

There were also 413 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been 353,440 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 2,553,919 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Collin County health officials report 210 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 210 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday.

COVID-19 patients make up 8% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

There were also 190 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Monday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is up from 72 on Sunday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 178, state data shows. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Denton County has six ICU beds currently available

Denton County Public Health reported there are six ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

There are currently 117 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, up from 116 on Sunday. Denton County hospitalizations have remained below 200 every day since Sept. 11.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 136 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 409 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have now been 103,750 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 207,212 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 198,595 have received their second dose and 1,126 have received their third dose.

State officials report fewest number of news cases in the past five days since July

State health officials reported 2,143 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, up from 1,460 cases Sunday.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases reported in 17 of the last 19 days.

In the last five days, the state has reported 19,782 new COVID-19 cases. The last time the statistic was this low happened from July 18-22 when there were 16,046 new cases.

The state's current 14-day average is 6,063.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.