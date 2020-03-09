COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 250 cases, 8 deaths

Officials said of the 250 cases, 122 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic lab reporting system and only one case was from July.

Dallas County health officials reported 250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths Thursday. Officials said of the 250 cases, 122 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic lab reporting system and only one case was from July.

The eight additional deaths report include:

A Duncanville man in his 50s, who had underlying health conditions

Two men in their 50s, who were residents at a Dallas long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions

A Dallas woman in her 60s, who had underlying health conditions

A Garland man in his 60s, who had underlying health conditions

A woman in her 70s, who was a resident at a Lancaster long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions

A Garland woman in her 80s, who had underlying health conditions

A man in his 80s, who was a resident at a Dallas long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions

Despite the numbers of deaths, the trend of positive cases continues to decline, and the county has reduced the coronavirus risk alert from "stay home, stay safe" to "extreme caution."

Wednesday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said people should continue to wear masks and practice physical distancing but said people can venture out more now.

Health officials also reported that at least 393 school-aged children between 5 to 18 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Aug. 8 through the 21st.

Denton County adds 82 new cases, continues decline in active cases

Denton County health officials reported 82 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The county has experienced a slow decline in active cases since the county's peak on Aug. 1 with 3,094 active cases. On Thursday, the county reported 1,808 active cases.

The age range with the most cases is the 20 to 29 range, followed by 30 to 39.

The most deaths have been for people over 80 years old.

There have been 10,422 cases and 101 deaths in the county since tracking began in March. There have been 8,513 recoveries.

ZIP codes with the most cases in the county are 76210, 75068, 75056, 75067 and 75007.

Testing sites operated by Parkland Hospital reopen Thursday

Parkland walk-up and drive-thru testing sites will resume operations on Thursday, Sept. 3, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a tweet.

All locations will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 for Labor Day. Go here for more information on testing locations and hours.

Locations open Thursday:

Ellis Davis

Dallas Eastfield Campus

Salvation Army Pleasant Grove

Sam Tasby Middle School

Goodwill

Dallas hospital capacity

The city of Dallas released hospital capacity numbers for Thursday related to COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Total beds: 5,935 Beds occupied: 4,189

Total ICU beds: 956 ICU beds occupied: 650

Total ventilators: 992 Ventilators in use: 324

