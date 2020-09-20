COVID-19 updates: Dallas County adds 771 more cases, one death

Dallas County health officials announced 771 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, which includes 465 new cases and 306 cases from older months.

Health officials also said a Garland man in his 80s, who had underlying health conditions, died from COVID-19.

Saturday’s numbers bring the countywide total to 77,889 COVID-19 cases, including 995 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March.

The seven-day average positivity rate is 10% for all symptomatic patients who have gone to local hospitals.

Tarrant County adds 361 cases

Tarrant County Public Health reported 361 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, of which 125 are from a lab reporting delay. This now brings the countywide total to 46,898 cases, including 633 deaths and 41,161 recoveries since tracking began in March.