COVID-19 updates: Dallas County adds 406 new cases Thursday

After reporting 298 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Dallas County adds 406 on Thursday.

Dallas County health officials reported 406 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday to go along with one new death.

The death was a Dallas man in his 60s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

This now brings the total case count to 76,607 since tracking began in March. There have been 986 confirmed deaths in the county.

There were also 52 old cases from the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system. The majority of these came from August.

Clay Jenkins said on Twitter that his team of doctors say it is "best to only frequent indoor establishments where masks can be worn 100% of the time, to choose patio or takeout dining over indoor dining at restaurants, and to frequent establishments where it’s possible to stay at least 6 feet away from other patrons."

Collin County adds four new COVID-19 deaths

Local officials from Collin County reported four new COVID-19 deaths, a day after adding five deaths. The county now has 133 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus.

The county is also reported 117 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,599 since tracking began in March.

There are currently 87 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Collin County with the county's total hospital bed capacity remaining 2,702.

Denton County adds less than 100 daily cases for seventh time in last eight days

Denton County added 65 COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to local health officials. The county has reported less than 100 cases in seven of the last eight days.

The county reported no new COVID-19 deaths. There have been 107 total reported deaths since the first one in late March.

In terms of the percentage of ventilators Denton County hospitals are using, a new record of 36% was set Thursday. The previous high was 32.5% on July 10.

Tarrant County reports 285 new cases

Tarrant County added 285 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 45,868 since tracking began in March.

There were also four new deaths. These include a Fort Worth man in his 80s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, an Azle man in his 60s and an Arlington man in his 50s. All had underlying health conditions.