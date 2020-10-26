COVID-19 updates: Dallas County adds 391 additional cases

Dallas County also reported two new deaths, including a Dallas man in his 50s and Cedar Hill man in his 80s.

DALLAS — Dallas County health officials reported 391 new COVID-19 cases Monday, to go along with two new deaths.

The two deaths include a Dallas man in his 50s and a Cedar Hill man in his 80s. Both had underlying high-risk underlying health conditions.

Dallas County has reported 93,939 total cases and 1,101 total deaths since tracking began in March.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalizations so far, more than two-thirds have been under the age of 65.

The county also reported 107 additional probable positives due to antigen testing Monday.

Tarrant County has fourth-highest week of reported COVID-19 cases

Tarrant County health officials reported 498 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total count to 64,290 cases since tracking began in March.

This comes after Tarrant County had its fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single week with 3,808 confirmed cases from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24.

The record-setting week came from July 5 to July 11 when health officials reported 4,153 cases.

Tarrant County has had six straight weeks with more reported cases than the previous week.

No new deaths were reported on Monday.

Collin County has most COVID-19 hospitalizations since late July

As of Monday, there are currently 184 people hospitalized in Collin County with COVID-19, up from 169 on Sunday.

This is the most hospitalized people with the virus in the county since July 22 when 223 people were.

Health officials also reported 78 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 17,768 since tracking began in March.

Denton County reports more than 200 cases for second time in past four days

Denton County added 219 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Local health officials added 125 cases on Saturday and 207 cases on Friday.

The county has had 16,273 total cases since tracking began in March. Of these reported cases, nearly 3,600 have come from people in the age range of 20-29. This is the most among all age ranges in Collin County.