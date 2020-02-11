COVID-19 updates: Dallas County adds 476 new confirmed cases Monday

Dallas County reported two additional deaths, which included a Grand Prairie man in his 40s and a Dallas man in his 50s.

Dallas County health officials reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total count to 97,875 since tracking began in March.

There are also two additional deaths that include a Grand Prairie man in his 40s and a Dallas man in his 50s. Both had underlying high-risk health conditions, Dallas County officials said.

Dallas County also added 1,040 additional probable cases that came from antigen tests. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says many of these cases come from outpatient clinics that recently began comprehensive electronic reporting of their antigen testing results.

Of the confirmed cases requiring hospitalizations in Dallas County, health officials say more than two-thirds have been under the age of 65.

Denton County adds record-setting number of new daily cases

Denton County Public Health reported 238 new cases Monday.

Other than Oct. 6 when 1,181 of the county's 1,240 additional cases were positive COVID-19 antigen tests, this marks Denton County's highest daily total since tracking began in March.

The previous record came on July 22 when health officials reported 227 new cases.

The county has now had a total of 17,215 cases. No new deaths were reported Monday.

Tarrant County reports four new COVID-19 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health announced four COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the total to 738 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March.

This included a Southlake woman in her 80s, a Bedford woman in her 80s, a Grapevine woman in her 70s and an Arlington man in his 70s. All had high-risk underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County also added 570 new cases Monday.

Collin County adds 96 new cases

Collin County reported 96 new cases, bringing the total to 18,844 confirmed cases since tracking began in March.

With 187 people currently hospitalized as of Monday, the county has had more than 175 people in the hospital with COVID-19 for eight straight days. The last time that happened was July 16 to July 23.

Of the cities in Collin County, Plano has had the most number of cases with 4,574.

7-day average of cases at Cook Children's on the rise

There are three COVID-19 patients at Cook Children's Medical Center, officials said Monday. The percent positivity rate is 5.5%.

The seven-day rolling average for positive cases is increasing at the hospital.

There have been 40,345 children who have been tested and 2,211 of the cases have been positive.

There are two COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the Children's Health hospital system in Dallas, as of Monday.

Cases in Texas students decline compared to week before

The state is keeping track of positive COVID-19 cases among students who have been participating on-campus learning.

The new positive cases in students per week decreased last week compared to the week before, but cases are still above 2,000 per week, according to a dashboard from the Department of State Health Services.

Cases had been on a week-over-week increase starting in August.

New weekly student cases in Texas, categorized by week ending on:

Aug. 23: 315

Aug. 30: 586

Sept. 6: 715

Sept. 13: 972

Sept. 20: 1,549

Sept. 27: 1,725

Oct. 4: 1,952

Oct. 11: 2,591

Oct. 18: 2,781

Oct. 25: 2,663

The dashboard doesn't include private schools and the data is self-reported by public schools.

There have been 15,986 cumulative cases in students and 10,141 cases in staff members as of Oct. 29.