COVID-19 updates: Tarrant, Dallas counties both report more than 300 new cases Monday

Tarrant County officials confirmed 318 additional cases, while Dallas County reported 336.

Dallas and Tarrant counties both reported more than 300 new coronavirus cases on Monday. Dallas had 336 while Tarrant had 318, according to health officials.

Dallas County also reported four additional deaths. Three of those individuals had underlying health conditions. One, a Mesquite man in his 40s, did not.

"We are seeing an uptick in cases and hospitalizations and the decisions you make today will determine how we are doing 10 days to two weeks from now," said Judge Clay Jenkins.

The deaths also included a Dallas woman in her 60s, a Garland man in his 80s, and a Mesquite woman in her 90s. All had been hospitalized.

Since testing began, Tarrant County has had 55,682 COVID-19 cases, while Dallas has had 86,775.

Denton County confirms 151 new cases, no new deaths

Health officials in Denton County reported 151 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. This brings the case total in the county to 14,347 since testing began.

Health officials said they would be offering a free drive-thru testing center at Horizon Universalist Church on Tuesday.

Community members need to preregister for testing, which begins at 8 a.m. at 1641 W Hebron Parkway in Carrollton.

To preregister call 940-349-2585.

Collin County reports 74 new cases

On Monday, Collin County officials reported 74 new coronavirus cases among residents.

That brings the county's total to 16,282 since March.