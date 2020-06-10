COVID-19 updates: Hospitalizations jump across Texas, but only 8 deaths reported statewide

The state dashboard showed that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was up over 100 in the past 24 hours, and at the highest rate in more than two weeks.

DALLAS — People in Texas hospitalized with the coronavirus virus increased by 126 on Monday, according to the state database. There were 3,318 people in Texas hospitals as of the afternoon.

The 7-day average for hospitalizations is 3,229, and has been mostly flat over the past couple weeks.

While hospitalizations were up, the state only reported eight new fatalities. The state also reported 2,192 new cases Monday.

Dallas County reports 450 new cases

Dallas County confirmed 450 cases Monday, which included 50 probable cases. County officials also reported one new death -- a Grand Prairie woman in her 80s who died at a healthcare facility.

The 7-day average of new cases increased for the second week in a row, up to 320.

Judge Clay Jenkins said doctors are seeing an uptick in cases. He stressed the importance of mask-wearing, social distancing, avoiding crowds, and washing hands.

266 new cases in Tarrant County

Tarrant County confirmed 266 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the county to more than 52,000 cases since tracking began in March.

Health officials said there were no new deaths. So far, 672 residents have died in the pandemic.

Denton County confirms 85, Collin County 42 more cases

Denton County health officials confirmed 85 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the county total to 12,508 since tracking began.

Collin County had 42 new cases, bringing its total to 15,610 since March, officials said.

Neither county reported a new death.

Texas Wesleyan delays start of football season one week

Officials from Texas Wesleyan University said three student-athletes and assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19, and another 24 student-athletes and one coach are quarantining due to close contact.

This led officials to delay the state of the football season to allow player and coaches to complete their quarantines.

Texas Wesleyan will play Southwestern Assemblies of God on Oct. 24 instead of Oct. 17. It will be the season opener for both schools.