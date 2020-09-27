COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 4 more deaths, 199 positive cases

Among the four people who died was a Dallas woman in her 90s who was found dead at home. She did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

DALLAS — Dallas County health officials reported 199 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including two probable cases. All of those cases were from September.

In addition, four new deaths were confirmed, officials said.

Three of those who died had underlying health conditions. Those deaths included:

A woman in her 50s who had been critically ill at a local hospital, and lived at a long-term care facility in Carrollton

A Dallas woman in her 50s who had been hospitalized

A man in his 60s who had been critically ill at a local hospital, and was a resident at a long-term care facility in Desoto

The fourth person, a Dallas woman in her 90s, was found dead at home and did not have underlying conditions.

Since testing began, the county has confirmed 81,175 coronavirus cases and 1,020 deaths.

Officials said the 7-day average of new cases increased in the past week, up to 296 from 257 the previous week. In addition, positive cases among school-aged children also increased, with 225 new confirmed and probable cases during the week ending Sept. 19.