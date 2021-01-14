COVID-19 updates: Dallas County adds nearly 3,000 new cases

There are currently 1,197 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dallas County hospitals, down from a record 1,226 hospitalizations the previous day.

Dallas County health officials reported 2,994 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 405 considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There are also 1,197 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dallas County hospitals, down from a record 1,226 hospitalizations on Monday.

There were 21 new confirmed deaths reported Wednesday.

These include a Dallas woman in her 40s, a Glenn Heights man in his 40s, a Dallas man in his 50s, a Richardson woman in her 50s, a Grand Prairie man in his 50s, a Dallas man in his 60s, a Duncanville man in his 60s, a Grand Prairie man in his 60s, a Dallas woman in her 60s, an Irving man in his 60s, a Richardson man in his 60s, a Garland man in his 70s, a Dallas man in his 70s, a Dallas woman in her 70s, three Dallas men in their 80s, a Carrollton man in his 80s, a DeSoto woman in her 80s and a Dallas man in his 90s.

A Duncanville man in his 70s also died did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

County health officials also reported during the past 30 days, there have been 7,310 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 674 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, with 1,842 of these cases reported during the last week of December.

Tarrant County reports 15 confirmed deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported 15 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

These include a man from Pantego in his 90s, two women from Arlington in their 90s, a woman from Mansfield in her 90s, a man and woman from Bedford in their 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 80s, a woman from Richland Hills in her 80s, a woman from Arlington in her 70s, a man and woman from Fort Worth in their 70s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 60s, a woman from North Richland Hills in her 60s, a woman from Hurst in her 60s, and a man from Arlington in his 60s. All but three had underlying health conditions.

County health officials also added 2,286 new cases Wednesday, bringing the county total to 183,080 since tracking began in March.

There are currently 1,446 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County hospitals.





Denton County adds 650 new cases

Denton County reported 650 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county total to 44,808 since tracking began in March.

There are currently 231 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals. The current record happened on Sunday when there were 235 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 25% of Denton County's total hospital capacity.