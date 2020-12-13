COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County nears 1,000 total deaths in pandemic

Health officials have reported 20 or more deaths for the last three days in Tarrant County: 20 on Friday, 25 on Saturday and 20 on Sunday.

Tarrant County health officials reported 20 news novel coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 992 since tracking began.

The second largest North Texas county also added 1,423 additional cases.

The past week has been the most deadly of the pandemic, with cases and hospitalizations also surging in Tarrant County.

Deaths reported this week:

Monday: 11

Tuesday: 13

Wednesday: 15

Thursday: 14

Friday: 20

Saturday: 25

That means almost 12% of all coronavirus deaths in the county have come in the past week.

The county has reported 119,630 COVID-19 cases since March.

Vaccination distribution to begin early this week

The state of Texas says it expects to receive more than 220,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for distribution in week one.

Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier in December that Texas is slated to get more than 1.4 million doses of vaccines by the end of the month.