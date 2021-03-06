COVID-19 updates: Dallas County adds 82 new cases

Local health officials also announced Friday there are currently 112 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals. This is down from 114 on Tuesday.

Dallas County health officials reported 82 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county total to 260,922 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 13 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

Local health officials also announced Friday there are currently 112 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals. This is down from 114 reported on Tuesday.

The county's hospitalizations have remained below 200 since late April.

There was also one new death in the county, which was a Grand Prairie woman in her 80s.

There have now been 4,070 total deaths in Dallas County since tracking began in March 2020.

Tarrant County's hospitalizations remain below 100 for 6th straight day

Tarrant County Public Health said there are currently 80 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's up from 78 the previous day.

Tarrant County's hospitalizations have remained below 100 since Saturday. The county's current 14-day average is 110.

COVID patients make up 2% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 131 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

There have been 261,124 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

Collin County reports 33 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials said it has 33 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday, down from 40 on Thursday.

This number has remained below 100 since April 16.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 2% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

Denton County has 19 ICU beds available

Denton County health officials reported there are currently 19 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is down from 23 on Tuesday.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 16% of the Denton County patients currently in ICU beds.

There are currently 13 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. The county currently has a 14-day average of 17 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 42 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 76,279 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.