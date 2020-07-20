COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 1 new coronavirus death

A Fort Worth man in his 70s is the 299th confirmed death from COVID-19, health officials said.

Tarrant County health officials on Monday reported an additional coronavirus-related death.

A Fort Worth man in his 70s is the 299th confirmed death from COVID-19, health officials said.

The man had underlying health conditions.

There have been more than 21,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since tracking began in March. Tarrant County health officials say more than 10,000 people have recovered from the disease.

Top updates for Monday, July 20:

Denton County to hold free testing

Denton County Public Health are offering free drive-thru testing Tuesday in Denton, officials said.

Those who would like to be tested must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585. Registrants must have either had symptoms within the last seven days, are an essential employee, have had contact with someone who tested positive or are 60 years of age or older.

The testing center is at the University of North Texas' Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch St. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a face covering.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.