COVID-19 updates: Health officials say Dallas County reports fourth deadliest week on record

Dallas County health officials announced eight more people died from the novel coronavirus Saturday.

The county is also reporting 754 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 58,067, including 824 deaths.

“Today ends a week for which average number of daily COVID-19 cases was 605, up from last week, for which the average number was 463. This week we had 73 death, for our four deadliest week thus far,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Health officials say at least 2,925 children under the age of 18 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since July 1, including 66 children who have been hospitalized.

The eight deaths include:

A Dallas man in his 50s, who had underlying health conditions

An Irving woman in her 60s, who had underlying health conditions

A Cedar Hill man in his 60s, who had underlying health conditions

A Dallas man in his 70s, who had underlying health conditions

A Garland man in his 70s, who did not have underlying health conditions

A man in his 80s, who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Grand Prairies, and had underling health conditions

A woman in her 90s, who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas, who had underlying health conditions

A man in his 90s, who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas, who had underlying health conditions

Data coding error causes positivity rate to appear higher than it is

Gov. Greg Abbott has said his reopening plan would be guided by data, specifically the percentage of COVID tests that come back positive.

In the last two weeks, the positivity rate for the state of Texas appeared to skyrocket but turns out, those numbers were wrong. After a data team investigated, it was announced Friday a computer update pushed a backlog of positive tests into the state’s tracking system.

Dallas County Director of Health and Human Services Dr. Phillip Huang said he’s not surprised by data processing issues being experienced by public health tracking systems.

“We are still dealing with paper faxes of lab data and lab reports - hundreds of those a day that we’re having to deal with,” Huang said.

Despite the tracking errors, the positivity rate is still above the 10% that Abbott said would be the factor to start reopening the state.





Tarrant County reports 1,443 new cases due to backlog

Tarrant County reports 1,443 new cases Saturday. Official said 1,151 of the new cases reported are due to an electronic lab report backlog from the Department of State Health Services. Officials say the specimens for these positive results were collected more than 30 days ago.

The new numbers bring the countywide total to 37,072 cases, including 451 deaths and 26,396 recoveries.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: