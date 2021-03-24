COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County to host vaccine registration events

According to the state's health department, there are more than 3 million people in Texas who are fully vaccinated.

DALLAS — Tarrant County will be hosting multiple events through May to help people get registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning March 29, all adults in the state will be eligible to receive a vaccine. The registration events in Tarrant County are beginning as early as this week.

Tarrant County Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks said it is imperative that all eligible residents register. People can register anytime online.

"These events give us another opportunity to go out into our community and reach those who may have been overlooked or need help signing up," Brooks said.

Below is a list of the registration events:

March 25: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m, Tarrant County College South Campus at 5301 Campus Dr., Fort Worth

March 31: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tarrant County Charles F. Griffin Subcourthouse, 3500 Miller Ave., Fort Worth

April 10: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. , Texas Wesleyan University at 1201 Wesleyan St., Fort Worth

April 12: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Samaria Baptist Church at 4000 E. Berry St., Fort Worth

April 15: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus East at 245 E. Belknap St., Fort Worth, 11 a.m.-3 pm. on April 17

April 19: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. , Como First Missionary Baptist Church at 5228 Goodman Ave., Fort Worth

April 24: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Los Pastores Panaderia at 3812 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth

April 26: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Great Commission Baptist Church at 7700 McCart Ave., Fort Worth

May 3: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Baker Chapel AME at 1050 E. Humbolt St., Fort Worth

May 8: Time to be announced, Fiesta Supermarket at 4245 E. Berry St., Fort Worth

May 10: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. , First St. John Cathedral at 2401 E. Berry St., Fort Worth

May 15: Time to be announced, El Rancho Supermercado at 4812 South Freeway, Fort Worth

Tarrant County reports 261 cases, five new deaths

The number of patients hospitalized due to coronavirus in Tarrant County remains the same as those reported one day ago. Officials said there are currently 221 patients in area hospitals, which is an improvement from one month ago when 570 were reported.