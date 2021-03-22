COVID-19 updates: Hospitalizations in Tarrant County fall to 209

Coronavirus hospitalizations peaked on Jan. 6 in the county, when 1,524 patients were hospitalized.

Tarrant County reported 143 additional coronavirus cases and 13 deaths on Monday.

Hospital numbers continue to fall, with 209 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, down from 226. That is down from the county's peak of 1,524 patients on Jan. 6.

The additional deaths ranged from a Watuaga man in his 30s to three residents from various parts of the county in their 80s. All 13 had underlying health issues, county officials said.

Since tracking began in March of 2020, Tarrant County has reported 3,222 deaths and 239,006 positive cases.

Denton County adds 186 new cases, no deaths

Denton County reported an additional 186 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

County officials said 71,071 cases have been confirmed during the pandemic and 62,390 people have recovered. The county has also had 453 deaths.

Vaccine site opens Tuesday in Fort Worth's Stop Six neighborhood

A new vaccine site is opening in Fort Worth's Stop Six neighborhood, through a partnership between the county and the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.

The clinic will operate at Brighter Outlook, Inc., which is operated by Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Its goal is to reach historically underserved and hard-to-reach communities, according to organizers.

Vaccines will be distributed by appointment only, organizers said. In addition, HSC student volunteers will host a registration drive to help residents with lack of internet or technical abilities get signed up to be vaccinated.

Tarrant County will schedule appointments and allocate doses for the facility, officials said.

900,000+ COVID-19 vaccine doses to be distributed across Texas

Texas will receive more than 900,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming week.

In the largest counties in North Texas, the distributions are as follows:

Dallas: 59,300

Tarrant: 48,120

Collin: 32,400

Denton: 6,080