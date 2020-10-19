COVID-19 updates: North Texas hospital region has more patients that any other part of state

No additional deaths were reported in Dallas or Tarrant County, but Denton County reported that a county inmate who had COVID-19 has died.

There are 380 new cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County and 288 new cases in Tarrant County, officials reported Monday. No additional deaths were reported in Dallas or Tarrant County, but Denton County reported that a county inmate who had COVID-19 has died.

The state reported 2,273 cases and eight additional deaths.

The North Texas hospital region is caring for more COVID-19 patients than any other part of the state. As of Monday, there are 1,262 COVID-19 confirmed patients currently hospitalized in the region, according to the state dashboard.

The Houston hospital region follows with 552 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region.

"We’re seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in our hospitals and in positive testing and now is a critical time for us to get the numbers going back in the right direction," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Two of the new cases in Dallas County were from September, as reported by the state health department.

There were 390 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in school-aged children in Dallas County, ages 5 to 17, during the week ending on Oct. 10. That's a 32% increase from the previous week in that age group.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 has increased to 12.6% for symptomatic patients who are arriving at hospitals, county officials said.

There have been 90,318 cases and 1,085 deaths in the county since tracking began in March.

Tarrant County reports 388 new cases

Tarrant County reported 388 new cases and no new deaths Monday.

Cases have risen week-over-week for the past five weeks. Here's the confirmed cases for each of the following weeks:

Week ending on Sept. 12: 1,124

1,124 Week ending on Sept. 19 : 2,125

: 2,125 Week ending on Sept. 26 : 2,159

: 2,159 Week ending on Oct. 3 : 2,424

: 2,424 Week ending on Oct. 10 : 2,658

: 2,658 Week ending on Oct. 17: 3,092

There are 3,607 occupied beds and 1,452 available beds. There are 5,059 total beds.

As of Sunday, there are 459 hospital beds occupied by confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to the county dashboard. During the county's peak on July 23, there were 731 COVID-19 positive patients occupying hospital beds in the county.

There have been 703 deaths, 48,930 recoveries and 59,662 cases since tracking began in March.

Denton County reports 1 death, 153 new cases

Denton County health officials reported one additional death, who was an inmate at the Denton County Jail, and 153 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The inmate was a man in his 50s who had been hospitalized for COVID-19, the Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a statement.

"We have continued safety measures in the Denton County Jail which were implemented from the beginning of this pandemic," Eads said. "The health and safety of all our residents are of paramount importance."

There have been 118 deaths, 12,729 recoveries and 15,285 cases in the county since tracking began in March.

There are 73 occupied ventilators out of 283 available ventilators in the county, according to the county dashboard. For ICU beds in the county, 24% are occupied by a person confirmed with COVID-19.

The county health department is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Blvd in Lewisville.

Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.