COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County hospitalizations have dropped by more than 1,000 in past 2 months

The COVID-19 patients make up 4% of the total hospital bed capacity. The county currently has a 14-day average of 213 hospitalizations.

This story will be updated March 29 as new information is released.

Tarrant County Public Health said that as of Monday, there are 159 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

This is the fourth consecutive day the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 200. In the past two months, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped by 1,018 patients.

Health officials reported 235 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been 250,493 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, 561,285 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been given out in Tarrant County.

Dallas County reports 509 new cases over last two days

Dallas County health officials announced 509 cases Monday, bringing the county total to 251,790 since tracking began in March. These new cases include numbers from both Sunday and Monday.

Of these new cases, 221 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

"We all have a role to play and your role is to get registered to be vaccinated, get vaccinated as soon as your name is called, and keep making the smart decisions that will keep us safe until we can reach herd immunity," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a Tweet.

There were also 12 new deaths in the county. These ranged in age from a Mesquite man in his 40s to a Dallas woman in her 80s.

Collin County has 112 hospitalizations

Collin County currently has 112 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday. This number has remained below 200 since March 8.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 4% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

There were also 103 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Collin County is averaging 45 new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

Denton County reports 23 available ICU beds

Denton County Public Health said there are currently 23 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is the second time in the past four days there have been more than 20 available.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 32% of the current Denton County patients in ICU beds.

Local officials announced 181 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have now been 71,665 total cases, including 462 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March.

There are currently 43 people hospitalized with COID-19 in Denton County.

As of Monday, 153,018 people in Denton County have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 66,734 have received their second doses.

All adults in Texas eligible for vaccine starting Monday

Texas opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments to everyone age 16 and older Monday, state officials announced last week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is allocating 818,410 doses to 779 providers in 202 counties. In addition to those doses, more than 200,000 additional first shots are expected to be sent directly from the federal government to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers.