COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 282 new confirmed cases, 4 additional deaths

Tarrant County reported 282 new confirmed coronavirus cases as well as four additional deaths on Friday.

All four people who died had underlying health conditions, officials said. One was a Hurst man in 80s. The other three were women from Fort Worth, one in her 80s, one in her 70s and one in her 60s.

Since health officials began tracking numbers in March, Tarrant County has confirmed 46,150 cases and 620 deaths. The county says 40,575 people have recovered.

The number of confirmed coronavirus hospitalizations went us slightly, from 224 to 232, the county's dashboard said.

Baylor's home opener postponed again

COVID-related concerns have led Baylor Football to postpone its home opener, for the second time.

The university said the game was postponed because Baylor couldn't meet the Big 12 conference COVID-19 thresholds.

The Bears were supposed to play Houston on Saturday.