COVID-19 updates: Collin County judge quarantines after positive coronavirus test

Judge Chris Hill said he has had mild symptoms for two days and is "feeling great today."

In an announcement about his diagnosis, Hill also encouraged people to vote for Republican candidates.

He said he woke up Sunday with a headache and sore throat and got tested Monday "out of an abundance of caution."

"I was surprised when the test came back positive because I really didn't feel very bad," Hill said in his written statement.

He said his wife and children will also quarantine and are not currently exhibiting symptoms.

Hill said he will continue to work remotely while he remains in quarantine.

"County operations continue to run without interruption," Hill said in the statement.

Like other North Texas counties, Collin County has seen a rise in new daily cases of the novel coronavirus.

As of Monday, there were 184 people hospitalized in Collin County with COVID-19, up from 169 on Sunday. That is the largest number of people hospitalized with the disease since July 22, when 223 hospitalized patients had coronavirus.

The county reported 85 new cases Monday, bringing the countywide total since tracking began to 17,768.