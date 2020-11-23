COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports more than 1,000 new cases

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 765 to 778.

Tarrant County health officials reported 1,124 COVID-19 cases Monday, continuing a trend of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases reported a day.

On Sunday, the county reported 1,537 new cases and six additional deaths. In Dallas County, there were 1,862 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

According to state health data, Dallas County has the second most estimated active cases of the novel coronavirus in Texas with 18,502. El Paso County is first with 36,672.

Tarrant County ranks fourth in the state with 13,831 estimated active cases, state data show.

DFW Airport expects more than 1.2 million passengers Thanksgiving week

Sunday was the busiest day for air travel since March nationwide, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

More than one million people went through airport security checkpoints Sunday.

Officials at DFW Airport expect more than 1.3 million passengers to pass through from Nov. 20–30. That's about 35% less than during last year's holiday.

Increased travel is occurring despite recommendations against traveling from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s all of the before and the after that goes with that travel that increases your exposure to people, and the more you’re exposed to people, the higher your risk gets,” said Dr. Diana Cervantes is an epidemiology professor at UNT Health Science Center.