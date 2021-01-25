COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 24 additional deaths

The county has confirmed more than 2,000 deaths since tracking began in March.

After reaching the grim milestone of more than 2,000 deaths over the weekend, Tarrant County officials confirmed an additional 24 deaths on Monday.

The county also reported 1,260 new cases, as hospitalizations dropped below 1,300 for the first time since Dec. 27.

The deaths ranged from three Arlington residents in their 50s to six people over the age of 90.

The deaths included:

A woman and man from Arlington over 90

Two women and a man from Watauga over 90

A woman from North Richland Hills over 90

Two women and a man from Arlington in their 80s

A man from Haltom City in his 80s

A man from Fort Worth in his 70s

A man from Arlington in his 70s

Two men and a woman from North Richland Hills in their 70s

Two men from North Richland Hills in their 60s

A woman from Arlington in her 60s

A man from Fort Worth in his 60s

A man from Hurst in his 60s

A man from Fort Worth in his 50s

Two men and a woman from Arlington in their 50s

Two of those who died had no underlying health conditions, officials said.

Denton County reports 11 new deaths, 629 more cases

Almost 300 residents in Denton County have died of COVID-19, officials said, after 11 more were confirmed Monday.

So far, county officials said there have been 294 deaths due to coronavirus.

In addition, the county reported 629 new cases, bringing its total to 50,439 since tracking began in March 2020.

The deaths Monday included: