COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports over 2,300 new cases, 30 additional deaths

Dallas County health officials reported 2,366 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday along with 30 additional deaths.

Despite weeks of warnings and pleas from leaders asking people to help stop the spread, numbers related to COVID-19 remain high across North Texas.

The new cases Tuesday include 2,088 confirmed cases and 278 probable cases, which are based on antigen test results. To date, the county has reported 158,354 confirmed cases and 18,552 probable.

A total of 1,514 Dallas residents have died due to COVID-19 during the pandemic, health officials said.

The additional deaths on Tuesday ranged from a Farmers Branch man in his 50s found dead at home to a man in his 90s who died at a long-term care facility in Irving. All but three had underlying high risk health conditions, officials said, and five were in long-term care facilities.

"With the holidays approaching and unprecedented high case counts, we are echoing the requests of our health care heroes: that everyone make sacrifices this year to protect our community and save lives," said Judge Clay Jenkins, in a statement.

North Texas residents are encouraged to wear a mask around anyone not a member of their household and to avoid gatherings or crowds.

Collin County set single-day record of new cases for second straight day

Collin County has set records in back to back days with 959 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 717 Monday.

Over the past 10 days, health officials have reported 6,098 new cases there.

That’s more cases than they reported in April, May, June and July combined.

Collin County also reported a new record 440 COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, one day after reporting the previous record of 422 people hospitalized.

Tarrant County adds 1,500 cases and 16 deaths

Tarrant County health officials reported an additional 16 deaths on Tuesday related to the novel coronavirus, as well as 1,500 new cases.

In addition, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 grew to 1,139, according to the county dashboard.

Monday was the first day Dallas and Tarrant counties each reported at least 1,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients.

North Texas region hits record-high COVID-19 hospital capacity

The North Texas Trauma Service area, Region E, hit a record-high percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday.

The current percentage of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized patients in North Texas hospitals is 19.71%.

Gov. Greg Abbott said that a region is considered to have "high hospitalizations" if it has seven consecutive days of COVID-19 patients accounting for more than 15% of all hospitalizations.

North Texas hit this seven-day mark in early December, causing businesses to reduce capacity from 75% to 50%.

To increase capacity back to 75%, this hospital capacity percentage needs to be below 15% for seven consecutive days.

Since Nov. 27, the North Texas region has remained above 15% every day other than Dec. 5 and Dec. 6.