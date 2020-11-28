COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 982 new cases

Eleven out of the state's 22 hospital regions are above the 15% threshold of occupancy.

Dallas County reported 982 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and four additional deaths.

The state health department reported Saturday was the second consecutive day that the North Texas region had more than 15% hospitalization rate with 15.63%.

On Friday, the region had a 15.05% hospitalization rate and 121 available ICU beds. There are 2,026 available hospital beds.

Eleven out of the state's 22 hospital regions are above the 15% threshold of occupancy. Those 11 are the regions of Amarillo, Lubbock, Dallas-Fort Worth, Paris, El Paso, Midland, San Angelo, Waco, College Station, Victoria and Laredo.

On Wednesday, only six regions were above 15%.

Gov. Greg Abbott has said that if a region has coronavirus patients make up more than 15% of its hospital capacity for a week, some restrictions will be enhanced.

There were 3,954 new cases and 102 additional deaths reported across the state Saturday, according to the state COVID-19 dashboard.

On Wednesday, Texas set a record with more than 14,000 cases reported.

Of the new cases reported in Dallas County, 739 were confirmed and 243 were probable.

The four deaths were:

A Lancaster man in his 60s who has been hospitalized.

A Dallas man in his 70s who was critically ill at a hospital.

A DeSoto woman in her 80s who had been critically ill at a hospital.

A DeSoto man in his 80s who had been critically ill at a hospital.

All had underlying high-risk health conditions.

The positivity rate for people with symptoms going to Dallas County hospitals is 17%, county officials said.

Statewide, there are an estimated 181,802 active cases and 950,586 recoveries.

Most cases in the state have been in the age group of 30 to 39 years old, followed by the 20 to 29 years old.

Most deaths have been in people over 80 years old.