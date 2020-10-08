COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 581 new confirmed cases

There have now been 55,255 confirmed positive cases in the county since tracking began in March.

Dallas County health officials reported 581 new confirmed cases and 40 probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

This followed Sunday's report of 843 new cases, which was the first time the county hit the threshold of 800 new daily cases since July 26.

On Saturday, health officials reported 540 new cases. There were 422 reported the day before.

"Our new cases are in line with the trajectory that we've seen which is markedly lower than our high," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement, in part. "... We must not lose our resolve that has brought us to a better place than we were in the middle of last month."

There have now been 55,255 confirmed positive cases in the county since tracking began in March. The county's total of probable cases are at 2,242. Six people are considered probable COVID-19 deaths, officials said.

Health officials also reported one new death on Monday, who was a Seagoville woman in her 90s. There have been 756 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

More than 2,500 children under the age of 18 have been confirmed to have the disease since July 1 in Dallas County, according to officials, 61 of whom have been hospitalized.

More than two-thirds of all those who have been hospitalized with the disease since March have been under the age of 65, Dallas County data shows.

305 new cases in Tarrant County

There are 305 new cases and no new deaths in Tarrant County, health officials reported Monday.

On Sunday, there were 490 new confirmed cases and one probable case of COVID-19 in Tarrant County.

Denton County reports 101 new cases

Denton County health officials reported 101 new cases Monday afternoon bringing the total to 7,745 since tracking began in March.

On Sunday, officials reported 58 new coronavirus cases. The county also reported 141 new recoveries, bringing the recovery total to 4,702 since tracking began in March.

Collin County reports 180 new cases