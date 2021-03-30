COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 281 new cases

The update included 85 confirmed cases and 196 probable cases.

DALLAS — Dallas County health officials reported 281 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths Tuesday.

The updates included 85 confirmed cases and 196 probable cases.

There have been 251,875 confirmed cases and 3,509 deaths in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

The additional deaths include:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions. A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions. A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions. A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions. A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions. A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Carrollton. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions. A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions. A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions. A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions. A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions. A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions. A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.



Denton County reports 89 new cases

Denton County health officials reported 89 new cases and four additional deaths on Tuesday.

The new deaths include:

A male in his 50s who was a resident of Northlake

A female in her 40s who was a resident of unincorporated southwest Denton County

A male in his 60s who was a resident of unincorporated southwest Denton County

A female in her 70s who was a resident of unincorporated southeast Denton County

"Today we are announcing four additional community members have passed away due to COVID-19," stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. "We ask our community members to continue utilizing public health recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County."

There have been 466 deaths in the county and 71,752 cases since tracking began in March 2020.