COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 11 more deaths, including 3 people found dead at home

Health officials have confirmed 3,794 Dallas County residents have died due to COVID-19 since tracking began in March 2020.

Dallas County health official reported 292 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, of which 101 are considered probable from antigen tests.

Health officials also confirmed 11 more residents have died. This brings the countywide total to 3,794 confirmed death since tracking began in mid-March 2020.

Saturday deaths include:

An Irving man in his 40s who was found dead inside of his home. He had underlying high-risk health conditions.

An Irving man in his 40s who died in a local hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 50s who was found dead at his home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 50s who died in a local hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60 who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Balch Springs woman in his 60s who died at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of a Garland long-term care facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Desoto man in his 70 who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Balch Spring man in his 70s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Garland man in his 70s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Desoto woman in her 80s who died at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

“For the week, we’ve had 97 reported deaths, which is a decrease from last week,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Our provisional 7-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases by date of test collections for CDC week 14 was 224, which is a rate of 8.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. This is up from the 202 daily cases average from last week.”

Jenkins continues to urge residents to get vaccinated.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 292 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 11 Deaths,

Including 101 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/rCRu8BuagX — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) April 17, 2021

Tarrant County reports 2 more deaths

Tarrant County Public Health said Saturday two more residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the countywide death total to 3,373 since tracking began in March 2020.

Health officials said the victims were a Fort Worth man in his 50s and a Fort Worth man in his 60s.

Health officials also reported 236 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 254,424 confirmed cases, including 246,668 recoveries.