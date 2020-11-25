COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reaches highest-ever rate for new cases per 100,000 residents

The Tarrant County health department sent an urgent message Wednesday, which urged people to stay at home except for essential activities.

Dallas County reported 1,368 new cases and Tarrant County reported 1,302 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

In Dallas County, the seven-day average for daily new cases is at 53.3 new cases per 100,000 residents, which is the highest rate recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, officials said.

Of the new cases in Dallas County Wednesday, 1,185 are confirmed and 183 are probable.

There were six deaths in Dallas County and three additional deaths in Tarrant County.

During the week that ended on Nov. 14, 17% of people with symptoms who went to hospitals with COVID-19-like symptoms tested positive, according to Dallas County officials.

Since Nov. 1, there have been 3,164 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and 466 staff members from 632 schools in Dallas County, health officials said.

At 97 daycares in the county, there have been 130 cases in children and staff reported.

Cook Children's is reporting 15 COVID-19 patients in its hospital.

The deaths include:

A Dallas woman in her 60s who had been critically ill at a hospital. She had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60s who had been critically ill at a hospital. He had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Coppell man in his 60s who had been hospitalized. He had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 70s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 70s who had been critically ill at a hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A DeSoto man in his 80s who had been critically ill at an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Denton County reports 1 death, 439 new cases

Denton County Public Health reported one death from COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the cumulative death count in Denton County to 148 since tracking began in March. The person who died was a Lewisville man in his 50s, officials said.

DCPH also reported 439 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. This is the county's second-highest day of reporting, following a record of 484 cases reported Monday. Officials said 314 of the 439 reported cases are active. Denton County now has 22,789 reported cases of COVID-19 since tracking began in March.

Collin County also reported 246 new cases Wednesday.

Tarrant County Public Health sends urgent alert

The health department sent an urgent message to users Wednesday, which urged people to stay at home except for essential activities.

"COVID-19 cases are rapidly rising. For the upcoming holiday season do not attend gatherings other than with your immediate household members," the message said. "Always wear a face mask when you leave home."

It encouraged people to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to isolate and get tested if a person has symptoms.

On Monday, the county reported its highest-ever hospital bed occupancy from confirmed COVID-19 positive patients with 804. At the peak during the summer, the highest recorded was 731 COVID-19 confirmed patients occupying hospital beds.

Tarrant County health officials said the three deaths include a Mansfield man in his 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s and an Arlington man in his 60s. All had underlying health conditions.

There have been 838 deaths, 67,616 recoveries and 95,989 cases since tracking began in March.

Americans need 'significant behavior change' on coronavirus, White House task force says: Reports

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is reportedly telling states this week that Americans need to exhibit a "significant behavior change" including wearing masks. It comes as new cases average more than 172,000 per day in the past week and some states warn that their hospitals are on the brink of capacity.

The Hill and CNN report they obtained a copy of the task force report to states ahead of a Thanksgiving holiday that could exacerbate the fall surge.