COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 340 new cases, plus 100 cases from previous months

Of the cases reported from the state, 56 were from August, 43 were from July, one was from June and 208 are from September.

Dallas County is reporting 440 additional cases of COVID-19, 100 of which were from previous months as reported by the state health department.

Three additional deaths were reported, including a Garland man in his 50s who was found dead at his home and had underlying high-risk health conditions, Dallas County Health and Human Services said.

A man from Farmer's Branch in his 70s died after he was critically ill at an area hospital. A Dallas man in his 50s died after he had been hospitalized, the department said.

Of the cases reported from the state, 56 were from August, 43 were from July, one was from June and 208 are from September.

"With the weather getting cooler, I encourage people who frequent an establishment where you are eating to choose take-out, delivery or patio dining," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement. "For visitors to your home, it is best to be masked and outdoor gatherings are preferable to indoor gatherings."

In the week ending on Sept. 5, there were 104 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in school-aged children, the county said. That was a decline from the previous week for the age group.

From Aug. 15 to Aug. 28, there were 317 school-aged children from 5 to 17 years of age who were diagnosed with COVID-19.

There have been 75,648 cases in the county and 976 deaths.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Tarrant County reports 273 new cases

Tarrant County health officials reported 273 new cases Monday, bringing the countywide total to 44,727 cases since tracking began in March.

There have been 605 deaths in the county and 39,395 recoveries.

In the week ending on Sept. 12, the county reported a total of 1,399 cases, which shows a continual decline in cases for the county. The county's peak week ended on Aug. 8 with 4,806 cases.

The age group with the most deaths in the county have been those over 65 years old, which accounts for 72% of the deaths.

Most cases have been in people from the 25 to 44 age range which accounts for 37% of cases.

COVID-19 cases at 2 Krum ISD schools move classes online

District officials at Krum ISD in Denton County said on Sunday that students at the middle school and high school will learn remotely Monday due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Students at Krum Middle School and Krum High School will learn remotely.

There are four staff members with active COVID-19 cases at the middle school. Two staff members and one student at the high school have active COVID-19 cases, according to the district's case dashboard.

Cook Children's reports latest COVID-19 numbers

Cook Children's Medical Center says as of Monday, there are currently five COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

The percent positivity rate is 6%.

There have been 20,640 children tested for coronavirus.

Hospital capacity in Dallas

The city of Dallas released the hospital capacity numbers for Sept. 14, as reported by local hospitals.