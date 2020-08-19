COVID-19 updates: Inmate at FMC Carswell who tested positive for coronavirus in July has died

Family visits to FMC Carswell in Fort Worth have been suspended due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

A 56-year-old inmate at FMC Carswell died Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19 in July, officials said.

The Bureau of Prisons said Wendy Campbell was first evaluated by prison medical staff on July 15 for complications related to liver disease.

Campbell was transported to the hospital for treatment on July 18. Officials said while she was at the hospital she tested positive for COVID-19.

Campbell was discharged from the hospital on July 22 and placed in isolation upon returning to FMC Carswell.

Five days later, on July 27, officials said Campbell was evaluated again by medical staff at the prison for "declining mental status" related to the liver disease.

Officials transported her to the hospital for further treatment and evaluation. She was pronounced dead by hospital staff on Aug. 15.

Campbell was serving a three-and-a-half year sentence from Tennessee for distributing methamphetamine, according to officials.

Authorities said Campbell had been in custody at FMC Carswell since March 11.

Cook Children's COVID-19 cases

As of Wednesday, Cook Children’s Medical Center said it has tested 15,294 children for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of those tests, 1,053 have come back positive, according to a spokesperson.

The hospital said it currently has nine patients in the hospital who have COVID-19. Cook Children's said its percent positivity rate is 6.9%.