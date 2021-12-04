COVID-19 updates: State prepares for influx of nearly 2 million more vaccine doses this week

The state of Texas reported 1,516 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26 new deaths Sunday, as it prepares to receive nearly two million more vaccine doses this week

Those two million doses will consist of nearly 800,000 first doses, more than 600,000 second doses and around 500,000 additional first and second doses sent to pharmacies across the state.

There will also be about 350,000 fewer Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses in those shipments due to vaccine plant problems in Baltimore.

So far, 48,211 people statewide have died from the virus.

Per state data, Collin County reported 62 new cases Sunday, for a total of 72,651 confirmed cases and 805 total confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

Tarrant County is reporting 145 new cases and one death, a Fort Worth man in his 40s who had underlying health conditions. There are now 3,356 total deaths and 253,017 cumulative cases countywide since tracking began in March 2020.

Denton County has 53,763 confirmed positive cases and 734 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 since March 2020, per state data.

Dallas County does not report COVID-19 numbers on Sundays.