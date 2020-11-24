COVID-19 unit, ICU are full at Palo Pinto General Hospital, they're struggling to transfer patients, CEO says

"We are struggling to transfer patients to higher levels of care" in Dallas-Fort Worth, CEO Ross Korkmas said.

The COVID-19 and intensive care units at a hospital in Mineral Wells are full and the facility is treating a record number of patients, said CEO Ross Korkmas in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"At the writing of this message our ICU is full, our COVID unit is full and we have the highest number of patients in the hospital that anyone can recall," the post read in part.

The Palo Pinto General Hospital, which is 53 miles west of Fort Worth, is struggling to transfer patients to higher levels of care in Dallas-Fort Worth, Korkmas said. He is asking for the community’s help in the fight to slow the spread of the virus.

"You are the front line to stop the spread and we need your help!" Korkmas said in the post.

Palo Pinto County added 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which is a record high. The previous record was on Aug. 11 with 32 new cases.

“Please help protect your neighbor, help protect your coworkers, help protect OUR community from the spread of a virus,” he said. “Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands and please limit gatherings.”

The state reported 13,998 new cases on Tuesday and 166 additional deaths.