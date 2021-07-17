COVID-19 numbers are on the rise across Tarrant County; over 900 cases reported Saturday

“We are starting to see some new concerning trends, simply put in areas of low vaccination coverage, cases and hospitalization are up,” said CDC Director Walensky.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Across Tarrant County, COVID-19 numbers are on the rise.

Summer is in full swing, and people are spending time together, from flying to having get-togethers at home.

“We are starting to see some new concerning trends, simply put in areas of low vaccination coverage, cases and hospitalization are up,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Walensky says, the Delta variant is spreading fast.

“This week, the Delta variant is the most prevalent in the U.S., representing 50% of sequenced samples across the country,” said Walensky.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services, in Tarrant County alone, there are close to 222,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

On Saturday, July 17, Tarrant County health officials reported 966 newly confirmed cases and one additional death.

Across Texas, the highest number of COVID-19 cases are among those 30-39 years old, bringing the number to 17,500.

“Widespread vaccination is what will truly turn the corner of this pandemic. Please know that if you are not vaccinated, you remain susceptible,” said Walensky.

Health officials say, close to 40% of Tarrant County’s population, 12 and older is vaccinated.

But, Tarrant County Public Health reports say, only 30% of people are fully vaccinated.

“We are seeing that communities, and counties that have high vaccine coverage, and low case rates are getting back to normal,” said Walensky.

In the end, health officials want everyone to be educated, and not get complacent, as COVID-19, and the Delta variant is still at risk.