COVID-19 live updates: Tarrant County reports 115 new cases, 2 more deaths

There are currently more than 8,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Two more deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed in Tarrant County, bringing its total to 71.

The victims include a man in his 50s from Keller and a man in his 60s from Fort Worth. Officials say both patients had underlying health conditions.

County health officials also announced 115 new cases, bringing the total count to 2,503. So far, more than 500 residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Tarrant County Health Director Vinny Taneja says although the stay-at-home order has expired, he still encourages residents to stay home as much as possible.

Saturday marks day two of businesses in Texas being able to operate at 25% capacity.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott will allow in-person church services to resume with proper social distancing.

Bars, gyms, salons, and barbershops will remain closed under the latest order.

As Texas took its first step in reopening Friday, Dallas and Collin counties reported single-day highs, with 187 and 41 cases, respectively. Tarrant County reported its second-highest case count of 142.

Collin County reported 41 new cases of the coronavirus, up from its highest tally of 37 reported in one day. The county also reported a new death.

Top updates for Saturday, May 2:

Worldwide, over 3.3 million people have been confirmed with COVID-19, more than 1 million of whom have recovered. There have been nearly 239,000 deaths around the globe.

Despite Gov. Greg Abbott's order allowing some businesses to reopen with limited occupancy, most museums, zoos, and libraries in North Texas are staying closed.

All Denton County high schools will have graduation ceremonies at Texas Motor Speedway. The ceremony can be watched from vehicles parked at the speedway or virtually. Students will receive their diplomas "hands-free."

Denton County offers drive-thru testing

Health officials in Denton County conducted free COVID-19 drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Residents were required to preregister for the tests.

The testing center had a maximum capacity of 200 tests, based on available personnel, testing supplies, and lab capacity.

County health officials say they are planning additional drive-thru testing centers, with additional dates, times, and locations.

Dallas hospital capacity numbers

The city of Dallas released the following numbers as reported by the 25 hospitals Friday:

