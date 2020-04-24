COVID-19 live updates: Police respond to crowd at Dallas salon's reopening

Non-essential businesses are now allowed to sell items for curbside pickup. On Monday, Gov. Abbott will announce more details on the reopening of Texas' economy.

Dallas police responded to Salon Á la Mode Friday morning after a crowd showed up to support the business reopening despite violating state and county orders.

Earlier this week, salon owner Shelley Luther told WFAA that she planned to reopen her doors and invite her stylists to come back to work Friday regardless of possible fines or jail time.

Luther said she would reopen under strict guidelines. She said there would be sanitizing stations and that clients wouldn't be able to come in unless they had a mask.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, a crowd of people gathered outside to support the business.

Then about an hour later, Dallas police officers showed up and asked the crowd to practice social distancing.

Police officers also spoke to the salon owner and did not give her a citation.

Top updates for Friday, April 24:

Under an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, non-essential businesses can resume sales under the "retail-to-go" program. This means stores are allowed to sell items that can then be picked up curbside or delivered.

Three new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites will open throughout North Texas. The locations are in Arlington, Dallas, and Fort Worth.

Colleyville is set to become one of the first cities in Texas to let restaurants, salons, gyms and massage parlors re-open Friday.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.