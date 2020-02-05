COVID-19 live updates: North Texas enters first weekend of reopening economy

If Phase 1 of reopening businesses goes well, restaurants and retailers will be allowed to open up to 50% capacity as early as May 18.

Saturday begins day two of malls, restaurants, and retailers being able to operate at 25% capacity.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott will allow in-person church services to resume with proper social distancing.

Bars, gyms, salons, and barbershops will remain closed under the latest order.

As Texas took its first step in reopening Friday, Dallas and Collin counties reported single-day highs, with 187 and 41 cases, respectively. Tarrant County reported its second-highest case count of 142.

Collin County reported 41 new cases of the coronavirus, up from its highest tally of 37 reported in one day. The county also reported a new death.

So far, more than 8,000 people in North Texas have tested positive for coronavirus and at least 248 deaths have been reported.

Top updates for Saturday, May 2:

Worldwide, over 3.3 million people have been confirmed with COVID-19, more than 1 million of whom have recovered. There have been nearly 239,000 deaths around the globe.

Despite Gov. Greg Abbott's order allowing some businesses to reopen with limited occupancy, most museums, zoos, and libraries in North Texas are staying closed.

All Denton County high schools will have graduation ceremonies at Texas Motor Speedway. The ceremony can be watched from vehicles parked at the speedway or virtually. Students will receive their diplomas "hands-free."

