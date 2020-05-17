COVID-19 live updates: Dallas County reports 6 more deaths, including man in his 30s

Two-thirds of those who have been hospitalized from the disease have been under the age of 65.

A day after Dallas County reported its lowest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a week since late April, health officials confirmed six more county residents have died from the novel coronavirus. At least 176 people have now died from the virus since tracking began in March.

Two of the victims had been critically ill in area hospitals and four of them had been residents at long-term care facilities. One of them was in his 30s, health officials said Sunday.

They include:

An Irving man in his 30s

A Richardson man in his 70s

A Dallas man in his 80s who was a resident of the long-term care facility where he died

A Mesquite man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility

A Dallas man in his 90’s who was a resident of the long-term care facility where he died

A Dallas man in his 90’s who was a resident of the long-term care facility where he died

Officials also announced 205 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the official case count in Dallas County to 7,455.

"Our last three days of positive cases have been lower than in the previous 10 days and that is a good sign," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement Sunday. "Increasingly, it is up to all of you to determine the trajectory of where we go in this COVID-19 pandemic."

Health officials say of the 176 deaths reported to date, more than a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. However, two-thirds of those who have been hospitalized from the disease have been under the age of 65.

Tarrant County on Sunday reported 97 new cases and two more deaths, along with 213 current hospitalizations. County officials have now reported 123 deaths and 4,447 cases since tracking began in March.

Top updates for Sunday, May 17:

Agape Connect hosts food drive at Lone Star Park

Irving religious group Agape Connect handed out one to four boxes of food per vehicle during a food drive at Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie Sunday. They expected to be able to serve 7,000 cars.

If you missed it and need food, there will be another food dive on May 19 at the same park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The food drives are open to anyone. Food includes dry goods and fresh produce. No registration or identification is required. People can only pick up food via the drive-thru, no walk-ups are allowed.

Individuals requiring food assistance who cannot access a car can also use the Find Food tool on www.ntfb.org to find additional resources.

