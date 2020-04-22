COVID-19 live updates: 'Hamilton' tour stop at Bass Hall rescheduled to 2022 due to pandemic

The American Airlines Center testing site will remain open until 5 p.m., officials say.

One of the two drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Dallas is closed Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.

City of Dallas officials suspended drive-thru testing for COVID-19 Wednesday at the Ellis Davis Field House.

The American Airlines Center testing site will remain open until 5 p.m., officials say. The site is experiencing higher wait times than usual, officials said, as of 11 a.m.

City officials are advising people who plan to visit the site:

Be prepared to wait an hour or longer.

Stay inside vehicles. Exiting vehicles increases the risk of COVID-19 spread to others, including staff.

Have enough fuel to keep vehicles running during wait times.

Top updates for Wednesday, April 22:

McKinney reports 7 deaths at assisted living facility

Oxford Grand Assisted Living & Memory Care in Mckinney has reported there have been seven residents who died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

The residents included five women and two men, ranging in ages from 80 to 93.

The facility is privately owned and regulated by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Health care facilities add 'mini grocery stores' for staff

On Wednesday, officials announced that seven Medical City Healthcare hospitals in North Texas have opened “mini grocery stores," for staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mini grocery stores include items such as fresh produce, bread, meat, and dairy products.

Workers are able to purchase items a-la-carte or box orders that can be ordered and picked up at the end of their shift, according to the hospital.

Arlington ISD cancels school meal distribution due to severe weather threat

School officials announced they would cancel lunch service Wednesday as severe storms are predicted to move through the area during the afternoon.

The district will resume meal distribution on Thursday.

'Thank you Thursday': Showing gratitude for frontline workers

The mayors of Dallas and Fort Worth want to honor the sacrifices of those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic on "Thank you Thursday."

Mayors Eric Johnson and Betsy Price are inviting people across North Texas to give outdoor ovations to frontline workers at 7 p.m. Thursday.

People are encouraged to use #thankyouthursday for posts on social media sharing and showing their gratitude.

'Hamilton' stop at Bass Hall rescheduled to 2022

Hamilton fans aren't throwing away their shot to see the famed musical come to North Texas -- but they will have to wait until early 2022, Bass Hall officials announced Wednesday.

"In light of the current COVID-19 concerns in Fort Worth and around the country, and in accordance with city and health professionals' recommendations, Performing Arts Fort Worth’s upcoming engagement of Hamilton has been rescheduled. The show will now play Bass Performance Hall January 18 - February 6, 2022," Bass Hall officials said in a statement.

Ticketholders don't have to take action; the tickets will be honored for the new dates. Those who purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their points of purchase.

The musical was originally set for June 9-28.

Dallas hospital numbers released

Dallas reported hospital capacity numbers, as of Tuesday, at 25 hospitals.

Total beds: 5,711 Beds occupied: 3,107

Total ICU beds: 827 ICU beds occupied: 494

Total ventilators: 942 Ventilators in use: 305



