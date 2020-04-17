COVID-19 live updates: Gov. Abbott to give update on reopening of Texas

The spread of COVID-19 in North Texas has led to regulations that only allow essential businesses to remain open during the pandemic.

President Donald Trump unveiled guidelines Thursday evening that include a 3-phase plan to reopen the country.

The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus while holding the line in harder-hit locations.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce his plan Friday afternoon on gradually reopening Texas.

During a news conference scheduled for 12 p.m., Abbott is expected to give an update about the state's economic response to COVID-19. This will be streamed on WFAA.com

Earlier this week, Abbott announced he would be going over details on jump-starting the economy but emphasized it would be gradual and not everything would open at once.

This has caused businesses across the area to temporarily shutter. They have not only lost revenue, but some have been forced to close permanently.

So far, more than 4,000 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have tested positive for the new coronavirus. There are also more than 100 reported deaths in the region.

Top updates for Friday, April 17:

Judge Clay Jenkins announced beginning Saturday all residents over the age of 2, will be required to wear a face-coverings when visiting essential businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19.

There are now a total of 51 inmates in Dallas County who have tested positive for COVID-19 and eight additional jail employees have tested positive, said Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Second death, 8 total confirmed cases in Wise County

A second person who contracted COVID-19 has died in Wise County, according to officials.

In addition, the county has had eight positive cases confirmed. The newest case is an individual who lives at the same residence of someone who was already confirmed positive, county officials said.

The county also reported it confirmed cases by zip codes:

One in 76071

One in 76073

Two in 76234

One in 76426

Three in 76431

Officials did not specify whether any of these cases were inside certain limits or in unincorporated Wise County.