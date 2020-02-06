Live updates: Dallas County sets record high for number of deaths, cases in a day

The county now has 229 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Numbers released Tuesday are the highest number of deaths and positive cases recorded in a single day in Dallas County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were 257 new positive cases and 16 deaths related to COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.

That is higher than the two previous dates, May 5 and May 11, which both reported 253 positive cases and tied for the most positive cases reported in a single day.

On Monday, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services Dr. Philip Huang said it was very concerning to see people gathering so close together during weekend protests in Dallas.

The positive case numbers could show the effects of the weekend during the next seven to 10 days.

"When you have thousands of people together in those close quarters, some were wearing masks, but you saw many that weren't," Huang said. "And with that shouting, screaming there is a lot of droplets spread and that's exactly what we have been trying to advise people not to do."

Both Dallas and Tarrant counties reported no new deaths on Monday.

On Monday and Sunday, Dallas County had the same new number of cases reported each day with 228 cases.

In Tarrant County, there was a slight decline in the number of positive cases on a daily basis. On Monday, there were only 21 new cases reported.

As of Monday, positive testing rates were 12.1% in Dallas, 6% in Tarrant County and 4.56% in Texas as a whole.

Some Dallas County buildings will reopen Tuesday

The following buildings will reopen Tuesday with regular hours, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services: County Administration Building, George Allen Courts Building, Founders Square county offices, Renaissance Tower county offices and the Frank Crowley Courts Building.

Denton County officials give update on fight against COVID-19

Cases in Denton County are decreasing "ever so slightly," Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson said Tuesday at a Denton County Commissioners meeting.

Out of tests conducted in the county last week, 3.9% were positive. This week, the rate is 4.3%. At the end of April, the rate was around 7%.

Capacity for ICUs in the county is at 43% and total hospital occupancy is less than 50%.