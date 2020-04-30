COVID-19 live updates: Dallas, Tarrant counties report 276 new coronavirus cases

Stay-at-home orders throughout the state will expire at midnight. Phase 1 of reopening Texas will begin Friday morning.

Dallas and Tarrant counties reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 276 new cases Thursday afternoon.

The statewide stay-at-home order expires at midnight, paving the way for some businesses to reopen Friday.

Malls, movie theaters, retailers and restaurants will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.

Gov. Greg Abbott is also allowing in-person church services to resume with proper social distancing.

Bars, gyms, salons and barbershops will remain closed under the latest order.

But in Dallas County, the highest number of new cases were announced in a single day.

According to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, epidemiologists believe the increased numbers stem from a change in CDC guidelines that allows frontline workers to be tested without exhibiting any symptoms.

“With the Governor’s order set to open still more businesses tomorrow, your smart decisions to protect you, your family, and the community are more important than ever. It’s beautiful weather and we’ve been cooped up for over a month but the underlying advice based on science from the health experts has not changed," he stated.

In Tarrant County, health officials reported seven deaths and 97 new cases.

"It underscores our responsibility to work together to protect everyone, especially those who are most vulnerable," said Tarrant County Health Director Vinny Taneja in a written statement.

Several local leaders are still urging residents to practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines as the state prepares to partially reopen.

Top updates for Thursday, April 30:

Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

American Airlines reported Thursday that revenue fell 19% while costs continued to rise even as the virus spread.

As Texas prepares to partially allow businesses to reopen on Friday, self-made billionaire and NBA owner Mark Cuban says the state may be moving too fast.

Dallas will reopen golf courses, other outdoor facilities Friday

City of Dallas officials announced that golf courses, tennis facilities, Elm Fork range and other facilities will reopen to the public on Friday.

According to a news release, residents will be required to follow strong social distancing and sanitary protocols at the select locations.

Below is a list of usage restrictions released by county officials:



Golf Courses

Allow only one golfer per cart unless the other rider is a child aged 10 or under

Restrict tee time reservations to online or by phone only – no walkups

Restrict tee times to group sizes of foursomes (four players at a time) only

Restrict access to the pro shops to pro shop staff only and no more than four customers at a time

Golf pros will clean and sanitize carts after each rental and before being checked out

Tennis Centers

Restrict access to the pro shop to no more than two players at a time

Pros will clean and sanitize rental equipment between users

Elm Fork Gun Range

Place 6’ markings for points where lines form

Open only every other shooting lane for rental – providing for greater than 6’ of distancing

Remove group seating areas

Allow for call-in food orders only

Outdoor Programs (e.g. Fitness Camps)

Provide a minimum of 12' between participants with clearly identified workout locations

Ensure equipment is wiped down and sanitized after each use and before issuing to the next participant

More information on each facility can be found here.

Daily hospital capacity numbers

The city of Dallas released the following numbers as reported Wednesday by the 25 hospitals:

Total beds : 5,709

: 5,709 Beds occupied : 3,336

: 3,336 Total ICU beds : 827

: 827 ICU beds occupied : 550

: 550 Total ventilators : 943

: 943 Ventilators in use: 330

