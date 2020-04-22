COVID-19 live updates: Dallas drive-thru testing site closed due to severe weather

The American Airlines Center testing site will remain open until 5 p.m., officials say.

One of the two drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Dallas is closed Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.

City of Dallas officials suspended drive-thru testing for COVID-19 Wednesday at the Ellis Davis Field House.

The American Airlines Center testing site will remain open until 5 p.m., officials say.

Top updates for Wednesday, April 22:

Health care facilities add 'mini grocery stores' for staff

On Wednesday, officials announced that seven Medical City Healthcare hospitals in North Texas have opened “mini grocery stores," for staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mini grocery stores include items such as fresh produce, bread, meat, and dairy products.

Workers are able to purchase items a-la-carte or box orders that can be ordered and picked up at the end of their shift, according to the hospital.

Arlington ISD cancels school meal distribution due to severe weather threat

School officials announced they would cancel lunch service Wednesday as severe storms are predicted to move through the area during the afternoon.

The district will resume meal distribution on Thursday.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.