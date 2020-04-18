COVID-19 live updates: Dallas County reports largest number of cases in one day

North Texas has more than 5,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. There are also more than 100 reported deaths in the region.

Saturday afternoon, Dallas County health officials reported the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in one day.

County health officials confirmed an additional 134 people have tested positive, bringing the total case count to 2,324.

Five more people have also died from the virus. All the victims had been critically ill at local hospitals, officials say.

Dallas County health officials released the following information about the latest victims' ages:

A man in his 80s who lived in Grand Prairie.

A woman in her 90s who lived in University Park.

Two men in their 70s who lived in long-term care facilities in Dallas.

And a woman in her 70s who also lived in a long-term care facility in Dallas.

So far, 60 people in Dallas County have died from the novel coronavirus.

“This is why must limit unnecessary trips, wear cloth coverings at essential businesses and continue making good personal responsible decisions. It is also why we must listen to public health officials as leaders contemplate loosening safety orders,” County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a news release.

Top updates for Saturday, March 18:

Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans Friday to reopen the Texas economy in stages and announced schools will be closed the remainder of the year. The governor issued three executive orders that will loosen restrictions on businesses, medical procedures, and state parks, he said.

During an emergency meeting Friday, the Dallas County Commissioners voted to have a limited reopening of craft stores so people can buy mask and school supplies.

Tarrant County reports 3 additional deaths

Tarrant County health officials have confirmed 3 more people have died from COVID-19. This brings the county's death toll to 38.

According to county health officials, the latest victims include three women. One woman was in her 60s and lived in Fort Worth, another woman was in her 70s and lived in Mansfield, the third woman was also in her 70s and lived in Keller.

Officials say two of the women had underlying health conditions.

“Every loss of life is painful to report, and our condolences go out to the families of these residents,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

According to the Tarrant County website, there are a total of 1,229 confirmed cases as of Saturday. So far, 188 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Dallas County residents now required to wear face coverings

As of Saturday morning, all Dallas County residents over the age of 2, are now required to wear face-coverings when visiting essential businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Essential business employees and riders of public transportation are also required to comply with the order.

The new order, under the current Declaration of Local Disaster, calls for fabric coverings, not medical-grade masks or N-95 respirators.

Residents, however, will not face any fines if they do not comply with the order, officials say.

County Judge Clay Jenkins said simply telling the public would be enough.

Daily hospital capacity numbers released

A total of 25 hospitals reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers Friday to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's office.

The daily numbers are required under an emergency regulation that Johnson announced last month during a news conference.

The data provided by Johnson's office this week has shown an increase in the total of ICU beds that are occupied.

Below is a list released by the mayor's office of the aggregated totals from 25 hospitals:

Total beds : 5,711

: 5,711 Beds occupied : 2,953

: 2,953 Total ICU beds : 827

: 827 ICU beds occupied : 523

: 523 Total ventilators : 940

: 940 Ventilators in use: 303

Dallas homeless residents quarantined at hotel

A total of 171 residents at Dallas Life homeless shelter will now be quarantined at a hotel after cases of COVID-19 were confirmed within the community.

On Thursday, Dallas Life partnered with the health department so that all staff and residents could be tested for the novel coronavirus, shelter officials say.

A total of 38 residents received a positive diagnosis, although they did not show any symptoms, according to Dallas Life officials.

Now, the shelter and City of Dallas have partnered together to provide hotel rooms so that all 171 homeless residents can remain quarantined for 14-days, officials say.

Dallas Life will be sanitized and residents could return after the 14-day quarantine period, according to officials.

The Health Department was so incredible to let all of our folks be tested, this allows us to deal with this right away and stop it from spreading to those who are the most vulnerable of our population,” Dallas Life executive director Bob Sweeney said.

