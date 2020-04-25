COVID-19 live updates: Dallas County reports 75 new cases, 4 additional deaths

Gov. Greg Abbott will make an announcement on Monday regarding his next steps in reopening the state.

Dallas County health officials have confirmed 75 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total case count to 2,909.

"Today is the last day of the week and each day this week had a lower number of positive cases than the average daily the week before," County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Four additional deaths were also reported Saturday afternoon, bringing the death toll to 81.

A man in his 60s who lived in Garland and was hospitalized.

A man in his 70s who lived in Carrollton and was hospitalized.

Two of the patients lived at long-term care facilities in Dallas and had been also been hospitalized: A man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.

Throughout the week, case numbers in Dallas County remained lower than last week's daily average.

But on Friday, Tarrant County health officials reported its highest single-day total of cases.

Non-essential businesses in Texas are heading into their first weekend under an executive order that allows curbside pickup or delivery.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott plans on announcing his next steps in opening the state's economy.

During a news conference earlier this month, Abbott emphasized these would be gradual steps and not everything would open at once.

Top updates for Saturday, April 25:

Colleyville businesses were among the first in Texas to partially reopen Friday, the same day Tarrant County reported its highest single total of positive cases.

New guidelines for usage of the Katy Trail continue this weekend. Residents with last names beginning with letters A to L can access the trail Thursdays and Saturdays. Residents with last names beginning with M through Z can access the trail Fridays and Sundays.

DPD officer returns to work after recovering from COVID-19

An officer with the Dallas Police Department returned to work Saturday morning after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia.

During his time being sick, Kevin Thomas lost 20 lbs and spent 10 days at the hospital, including several of those days in the ICU.

Thomas says he was at work when he started feeling sick and went home. He then developed a fever and wasn’t doing well, so he went to the hospital.

"I’d say to take it seriously. Wear your mask. Wear your gloves. Six feet distancing, it’s no joke. I didn’t take it seriously at first, so take it seriously. That is my advice," he said.

Saturday morning his family released balloons at the start of his shift and prayed with him.

Business owner continues to operate Dallas salon

A Dallas hair salon owner was issued a citation Friday after reopening her business, violating local and state executive orders to stay at home.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins also sent a cease and desist letter, telling Shelley Luther that she had to close Salon A la Mode.

She says she plans to remain open, despite the citation and being ordered to close.

Saturday morning, Luther continued to operate her salon as usual. Customers and hairstylists are required to get their temperature checked and wear masks.

Luther also plans on speaking at 3 p.m. at a rally in Frisco.

