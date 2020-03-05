COVID-19 live updates: As reopening continues, Dallas County sees massive spike in new cases

The death toll now sits at 111 people for the county, with 4,133 total cases reported so far.

Another person has died from COVID-19 and 234 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Sunday afternoon.

A Dallas woman in her 70s who had been critically ill at a local hospital was the latest victim.

It's the biggest single-day increase in new cases the county has seen so far, and that's coming off of a record-setting week when the county saw its number of reported number of cases nearly double.

It also comes on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott's reopening order Friday that allowed restaurants, movie theaters, retail stores and malls, among other businesses, to partially open their doors. Patrons have been visible at different businesses in the county since they've reopened, like diners seen eating at restaurants Friday and Saturday.

Dallas County's order requiring visitors to wear a facial covering when visiting businesses does appear to remain in effect, however businesses have largely been left to decide how to enforce that.

Jenkins said he hoped Dallas was nearing its peak as models have predicted.

"Much of that will be determined by the choices each one of us makes," he said. "Please avoid crowds, maintain six foot distancing and wear a cloth face covering at businesses."

Top updates for Sunday, May 3:

Some places of worship were back open for services on Sunday, but faith leaders are divided over whether that's a good idea.

Although states across the country have begun to reopen, many of them are not testing enough people to do so safely, according to scientists and federal guidelines. Texas is one of them.

Dallas County had its biggest week yet for the number of positive cases reported each day-- just as Gov. Greg Abbott's reopening order went in to effect. Here's what Judge Clay Jenkins had to say about that.

Four more people die from COVID-19 as Tarrant County reports 81 new cases

Four more people have died from COVID-19 in Tarrant County, officials said Sunday, bringing the death toll to 75.

All four people who died were from Fort Worth and included a woman in her 60s, a man and woman both in their 80s and a woman in her 90s. Three of them had underlying healthy conditions, officials said.

“We extend our sympathy to the families for their loss,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

The county also reported 81 new cases, bringing its case count to 2,584.

So far, 613 people in the county have recovered from the disease.

Hill County holding drive-thru testing at high school

Anyone with symptoms can get tested at Hillsboro High School on Sunday, county health officials said. Those who wish to be tested must call beforehand to make an appointment. The testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.

Symptoms include:

Fever/chills

Cough

Fatigue

Body aches or muscle pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste or smell

The Whitney Medical Urgent Care Facility, Whitney Family Medical office and Hill Regional Hospital also have testing available daily, County Judge Justin W. Lewis said.

