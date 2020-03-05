COVID-19 live updates: Applications for Dallas' small business continuity fund go live Monday at 9 a.m.

If you are a small business owner in the city of Dallas who has seen a 25% or more loss in revenue because of coronavirus, you may be eligible.

Another person has died from COVID-19 and 234 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Sunday afternoon.

A Dallas woman in her 70s who had been critically ill at a local hospital was the latest victim.

The death toll now sits at 111 people for the county, with 4,133 total cases reported so far.

It's the biggest single-day increase in new cases the county has seen so far, and that's coming off of a record-setting week when the county saw its number of reported number of cases nearly double.

It also comes on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott's reopening order Friday that allowed restaurants, movie theaters, retail stores and malls, among other businesses, to partially open their doors. Patrons have been visible at different businesses in the county since they've reopened, like diners seen eating at restaurants Friday and Saturday.

Dallas County's order requiring visitors to wear a facial covering when visiting businesses does appear to remain in effect, however businesses have largely been left to decide how to enforce that.

Jenkins said he hoped Dallas was nearing its peak as models have predicted.

"Much of that will be determined by the choices each one of us makes," he said. "Please avoid crowds, maintain six-foot distancing and wear a cloth face covering at businesses."

Across Texas, 31,548 cases have been reported by state officials, including 867 deaths. 15,544 people have so far recovered.

Top updates for Sunday, May 3:

Some places of worship were back open for services on Sunday, but faith leaders are divided over whether that's a good idea.

Although states across the country have begun to reopen, many of them are not testing enough people to do so safely, according to scientists and federal guidelines. Texas is one of them.

Dallas County had its biggest week yet for the number of positive cases reported each day-- just as Gov. Greg Abbott's reopening order went in to effect. Here's what Judge Clay Jenkins had to say about that.

For a daily roundup of the biggest coronavirus news from around North Texas, sign up for the WFAA COVID-19 email newsletter.

Applications for Dallas' small business continuity fund go live Monday at 9 a.m.

If you are a small business owner in the city of Dallas who has seen a 25% or more loss in revenue because of coronavirus, you may be eligible for money from Dallas' newly established small business continuity fund.

Applications for the fund go live Monday at 9 a.m. online at dallascityhall.com or by phone at 469-749-6500. Call center hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Businesses must be able to prove losses by providing IRS W-9 forms, documentation proving loss of income, documentation about staff and workers, tax statements from last year and other important documents. Click here for more information.

Eric Anthony Johnson, Dallas' chief of economic development and neighborhood services, spoke about the program Sunday.

"This is unprecedented territory, uncharted territory," Johnson said. "In the history of America, we have not faced anything like this. What we do know is that the impact on individuals, whether they are renters, mortgage holders, small business owners, they are taking a big hit.

"What we do know...is that you cannot have economic recovery without housing stability."

The program will have $6.1 million available for city residents who have lost their jobs or been furloughed due to COVID-19. It's part of measures approved last week by the Dallas City Council.

Eligible households will be able to get up to $1,500 for a maximum of three months if selected.

Watch Johnson's full Sunday explanation of the benefits here:

Four more people die from COVID-19 as Tarrant County reports 81 new cases

Four more people have died from COVID-19 in Tarrant County, officials said Sunday, bringing the death toll to 75.

All four people who died were from Fort Worth and included a woman in her 60s, a man and woman both in their 80s and a woman in her 90s. Three of them had underlying healthy conditions, officials said.

“We extend our sympathy to the families for their loss,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

The county also reported 81 new cases, bringing its case count to 2,584.

So far, 613 people in the county have recovered from the disease.

Five new cases, two new recoveries in Collin County

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Collin County, as well as with two new recoveries, health officials said Sunday.

Of the 249 active cases, 27 people remain hospitalized, according to officials. A total of 789 cases have been reported, with 518 recoveries.

There have been 22 confirmed deaths so far in the county. More than 8,000 people have tested negative, according to health officials.

One new recovery in Denton County

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported by county officials on Sunday, as well as one new recovery, bringing the total of recoveries to 392.

The total number of confirmed cases of the disease in Denton County is now 803, with 389 active cases.

There was no reported increase in the number of residents who tested positive at the Denton County State Supported Living Center. The total remains at 54. The number of cases among residents of long-term care facilities also remained at 19, officials said.

Hill County holding drive-thru testing at high school

Anyone with symptoms can get tested at Hillsboro High School on Sunday, county health officials said. Those who wish to be tested must call beforehand to make an appointment. The testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.

Symptoms include:

Fever/chills

Cough

Fatigue

Body aches or muscle pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste or smell

The Whitney Medical Urgent Care Facility, Whitney Family Medical office and Hill Regional Hospital also have testing available daily, County Judge Justin W. Lewis said.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.