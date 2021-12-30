COVID-19 hospitalizations: Looking at the recent uptick North Texas is dealing with

Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties are all seeing a recent uptick in COVID-19 patients.

TEXAS, USA — COVID-19 pills that were recently approved by U.S. health advisors are now available in Texas.

Representatives of Walmart and Sam's Club announced Thursday some of their pharmacies have started dispensing COVID antiviral medications.

This medicine could not only keep more people healthy but also keep hospitalizations under control for local hospitals.

Even so, North Texas hospitals are starting to see the beginning of a spike in COVID patients. Here's a closer look at the current situation.

Dallas County

Dallas County has had three main spikes: summer 2020, winter 2020 and most recently fall 2021.

The highest number of hospitalizations in the county happened on Jan. 7, 2021 when there were 1,206 patients in Dallas County hospitals with COVID.

Since that last spike in the fall, the county had seen its most steady period of hospitalizations. From Nov. 21, 2021, to Dec. 23, 2021, this statistic remained between 184 and 242.

Dallas County most recently reported 503 COVID patients Wednesday, the first time this has been above 500 since Oct. 13, 2021 when there were also 503 patients.

Tarrant County

Around this time last year, Tarrant County had more hospitalizations than any other county in North Texas.

The two highest number of hospitalizations in the county happened on Jan. 6, 2021 when there were 1,528 COVID patients and then on Jan. 7, 2021 when there were 1,524 COVID patients. These are the only two days Tarrant County has had more than 1,500 COVID patients in its hospitals.

In fall 2021, the county's hospitalizations started to level off, similar to Dallas County.

From Nov. 2, 2021, through Dec. 24, 2021, hospitalizations remained between 201 and 280.

Since Christmas Eve, in less than a week, this statistic has nearly doubled. There were 280 COVID patients on Dec. 24, 2021 and county officials reported there are now 544 patients as of Wednesday.

Collin County

Collin County's spike this past fall was actually pretty similar to its winter peak.

The highest number of hospitalizations in the county happened on Jan. 4, 2021, when there were 575 patients in Dallas County hospitals with COVID.

Then during the fall 2021 spike, the county had a record-high during that time period of 553 COVID patients on Aug. 31, 2021.

Unlike Dallas and Tarrant counties, though, Collin County's hospitalizations have slowly been going up since mid-November.

After dropping below 100 COVID hospitalizations on Nov. 23, 2021, there were then six consecutive days where the number of patients increased. As of Wednesday, the county has now gone seven consecutive days with an increase each day.

The county currently has 245 COVID patients, the highest mark since there were 245 on Oct. 6, 2021.

Denton County

This county's hospitals have yet to have a spike like the other three counties, never going above 250 at any point.

The highest number of hospitalizations in the county happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 235 patients in Dallas County hospitals with COVID.

From Oct. 22nd to Dec. 26, this past Sunday, hospitalizations remained between 41 and 92. The hospitals never had more than 100 COVID patients.